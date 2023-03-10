Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Israel’s Minister of Intelligence

AZERBAIJAN, March 10 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Intelligence of the State of Israel Gila Gamliel.

They touched upon the importance of the 10th Global Baku Forum, and underlined excellent organization of the event, participation of world’s influential politicians, representatives of many countries and international organizations and Forum’s providing a good opportunity for discussing topical issues.

Noting successful development of Azerbaijan-Israel bilateral ties in various directions, they highlighted the importance of opening the Azerbaijan’s embassy in Israel and, at the same time, President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with Defense Minister of the State of Israel Yoav Gallant in February this year in Munich

The conversation also saw discussions on the prospects of cooperation.

