Recreational Vehicle Market By Deployment, Capability – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2031

The global recreational vehicle market is experiencing growth, due to changing outlook of the leisure and recreational activities.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Recreational Vehicle Market," The recreational vehicle market was valued at $57.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $117.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in recreational vehicle rental services due to leisure & recreational activities and a surge in electrification will drive the growth of the global recreational vehicle market. However, fluctuating raw material costs are likely to hamper the expansion of the global industry. Escalating demand for recreational vehicles with newly embedded features will create new growth avenues for the global market.

North America is expected to dominate the global recreational vehicle market. Recreational activities across North America have witnessed significant growth from previous years owing to changes in lifestyle and surge in inclination toward recreational activities. U.S. is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the changes in recreational industry outlook and changes in design consideration of the recreational vehicle.

Key players operating in recreational vehicle market are introducing new electric motorhomes recreational vehicle in the market which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2022, Thor unveiled an electric motorhome concept with 300 miles range. The Thor Vision Vehicle is powered by a high-capacity battery pack and an integrated fuel cell.

Covid-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the expansion of the global recreational vehicle market due to a surge in the sale of recreational vehicles during the pandemic period.

Growing preference for residing in recreational vehicles such as caravans during the COVID-19 period bolstered the global recreational vehicles industry growth.

Major market players

The report analyzes these key players in the global recreational vehicle market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

The personal segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the application, the personal segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global recreational vehicle market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is subject to the massive use of personal recreational vehicles for outdoor recreational events. However, the commercial segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to a prominent increase in the use of commercial recreational vehicles by tourists for camping activities.

North America to retain global market domination over 2022-2031

By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global recreational vehicle market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The same region is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast timeline is due to large-scale acceptance of motorhome recreational vehicles in countries such as the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific recreational vehicle industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 9.3% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to a rise in penetration of recreational vehicles in the region due to the surging urban population and increasing disposable income of the people. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA and Europe.

