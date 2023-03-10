Hyperscale Data Center Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029: IBM, Cavium, Microsoft, Facebook
Key Players in This Report Include:
Dell Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Lenovo Group Ltd. (China), Cavium, Inc.(United States), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Broadcom Ltd. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Apple (United States), Facebook (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Hyperscale Data Center market to witness a CAGR of 25.68% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Research and Academics, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Others) by Type (Solutions, Server, Storage, Networking) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Hyperscale Data Center (HDC) is referred to as computer architectureâ€™s ability to scale in order to respond to increasing demand. HDC not only has the ability to scale huge data quickly due to its robust and scalable applications and storage portfolio of services to individuals or businesses. In todayâ€™s evolving era of cloud and big data storage, the demand for the hyperscale data centers has increased. These data centers boost overall system flexibility and allow for a more agile environment.
Market Trends:
• Trend of Colocation
• High Growth of SMEs and Industrialization Boom in China and India
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Requirement For High Application Performance
• Rising Need for Reduction in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expense (OPEX)
• Increase in Data Center Technology Spending
Market Opportunities:
• The Surge in the Data Center Traffic
• Rapid Growth in the Number of IoT Devices
• Increase in Construction of Data Centers in Latin America
Market Breakdown by Applications: BFSI, Telecom and IT, Research and Academics, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Others
Market Breakdown by Types: Solutions, Server, Storage, Networking
Global Hyperscale Data Center market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Hyperscale Data Center market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Hyperscale Data Center market.
• -To showcase the development of the Hyperscale Data Center market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Hyperscale Data Center market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Hyperscale Data Center market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Hyperscale Data Center market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered
• How feasible is Hyperscale Data Center market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Hyperscale Data Center near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Hyperscale Data Center market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
