Engine Oil Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future 2031

Engine Oil Market

The concept of engine oil is typically attributed to motor oil, which is designed to lubricate the inner components of internal combustion engines.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of engine oil is typically attributed to motor oil, which is designed to lubricate the inner components of internal combustion engines and protect them against corrosion and keep them cool while in use. Engine oils are rated by their grade and viscosity. Moreover, it also polishes all the functional components of an electrical motor to protect and prevent rust from rusting in automobile metallic materials. Automotive vehicle sales have witnessed constant growth over the past few years, majorly in Europe and Asia, owing to the rise in population and consumer spending capacity. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the total automotive production across the globe increased by 9% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2020.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Engine Oil Market," The engine oil market was valued at $40.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $55.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in sales of automobiles in developing countries, increase in demand for high mileage vehicles, and growing need for lower viscosity motor oil supplement have boosted the growth of the global engine oil market. However, fluctuating raw material prices and increase in sales of electric vehicles hinder the market growth. On the contrary, demand for synthetic engine oil and trend of new rivals in the engine oil industry would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the automotive sector across the globe, due to drop in automotive sales and insufficiency of raw materials.

Several engine oil manufacturers suffered resource bottleneck in supply chain and logistic chains, which affected the market even more.

Lack of raw materials, prolonged lockdown, financial instability in start-ups in the engine oil industry impacted the global market negatively.

The aftermarket segment dominated the market

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearlythree-fourths of the global engine oil market, owing to replacement of the damaged part in the vehicle or the addition of new components in the existing vehicles. However, the OEM segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period, due to increased adoption of company manufactured services to be used in vehicles. Moreover, advancement in technology has enabled the customers to choose the company developed service in the vehicles, which has eventually led to the growth of the global market.

The diesel segment held the largest share

By engine type, the diesel segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global engine oil industry size, due to fact that commercial vehicles require large amount of power & torque for the propulsion of the vehicle. Since, they are loaded with heavy cargo, commercial vehicles require diesel engine as diesel engine leads to smarter transition of the vehicle. In addition, development towards the introduction of advanced commercial vehicle creates ample opportunities for the growth of the segment in the global market. However, the gasoline segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.44% during the forecast period, owing to increased production of vehicles which are gasoline based. In addition, the gasoline-based engines offer other advantages such as efficiency in operation and easy to refuel. Moreover, gasoline-based engines are considered cheaper and lighter in weight which makes them a suitable option among customers.

The heavy commercial vehicles segment to manifest the highest CAGR by 2031

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of governmental projects, which utilize these vehicles. However, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global engine oil market, owing to the fact that passenger cars are produced currently by different manufacturers all around the globe.

The leading players operating in the engine oil market are Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG, AMSOIL INC., Ashland, BP p.l.c, Castrol Limited, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazpromneft - Lubricants, Ltd., GS Caltex India, Jiangsu Lopal Tech.Co., Ltd., Lukoil, RN-Lubricants LLC, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell, TotalEnergies, Valvoline, and Vip Oil Products Ltd.

