DJUST Announces the Release of Its Latest B2B eCommerce Solution

DJUST launches a new SaaS B2B eCommerce solution that aims to simplify B2B online buying.

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - DJUST, the next-generation player in B2B eCommerce, announces its latest solution that helps simplify the complexity of online trading and e-procurement between professionals. The DJUST B2B eCommerce solution is built to cater to the modern approach required by B2B companies in adapting to changing customer behaviors, growing numbers of smaller to medium-sized businesses, and the demand of the digital economy.

DJUST

It offers a robust, agile, and flexible eCommerce platform specifically designed for B2B companies. It streamlines all manual orders and administrative tasks, providing personalized catalogs and simple order management. All the B2B features can be customized for customer needs, sectors, and use cases.

Arnaud Rihiant, CEO of DJUST, says, "From handling their products, monitoring their customers, organizing quotations, and identifying key performance indicators (KPIs) to other relevant day-to-day tasks such as inventory, pricing, and payments, the DJUST solution has it all covered. It is everything they need in one solution."

Most significantly, the DJUST B2B eCommerce platform allows businesses to connect any Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), warehouse management, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. These multiple back-end connections ensure companies can digitize and modernize existing infrastructures, workflows, and internal processes without disrupting the entire IT system.

Modern enterprises operate in a complex environment where scale, speed, and flexibility are needed to drive growth. The DJUST solution empowers businesses to scale their reach, achieve short and long-term business goals, and stay ahead in the eCommerce industry. The solution allows companies to focus on running other core business areas without missing out on the digital B2B eCommerce evolution.

About DJUST

DJUST is a B2B eCommerce solutions platform established in 2020 that helps businesses from different industries, such as food & beverages, fashion, beauty & care, construction, pharmaceuticals, and retailers. Through its Application Programming Interface (API) and next-generation technologies, B2B companies can scale conveniently through a digital-first approach.

Contact Details:

Contact Person: Arnaud Rihiant

Email: Contact@djust.io

Website: https://www.djust.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157963