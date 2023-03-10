Submit Release
DeTect Announces Production of its Largest Surveillance Radar to Date

DeTect, Inc. announces it has produced its largest and longest-range radar - the HARRIER BAR30.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRWEB) March 10, 2023

DeTect, Inc. (https://detect-inc.com/) today announced it has produced its largest and longest-range radar - the HARRIER BAR300 - with an extended range for aircraft detection of 30+ nautical miles.

The BAR(TM) series radar is an X-band, solid-state air and marine surveillance radar in development by DeTect since 2021 for extended range airspace security, drone operation beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS), Aircraft Detection Lighting System (ADLS), bird monitoring and long-range coastal surveillance applications. The first production article is now in final certification testing at DeTect's R&D range in Florida and is expected to be available on the market by the end of the second quarter 2023.

  • "With this radar, DeTect now offers a full range of 2D and 3D radars from small, lightweight, short-range units to large, long-range radars, allowing DeTect to deliver ‘The Right Radar for the Job'," said Gary W. Andrews, DeTect's President and CEO.

ABOUT DETECT INC:

DeTect is a leading US-based radar manufacturer and integrator providing advanced surveillance technologies for air and marine surveillance, UAS operations support and security, and for bird monitoring and risk mitigation. The company has offices and manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and Europe with over 600 systems delivered worldwide since 2003.

