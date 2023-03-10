Global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Treatment Market to reach US$ 27.37 billion by 2033; Antidepressants to be Most Consumed | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Treatment Market is expected to grow at a value of 5% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 27.37 billion. Growth of the market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of PTSD worldwide.



According to the National Center for PTSD, approximately 7-8% of the US population will experience PTSD at some point in their lives, with higher rates among military veterans and individuals who have experienced sexual assault or other types of trauma. The COVID-19 pandemic has also been identified as a potential driver of PTSD, with healthcare workers, frontline responders, and individuals who have been directly affected by the virus at increased risk.

There is also a growing focus on the use of digital therapeutics and other non-pharmacological interventions for the treatment of PTSD. One example is the use of virtual reality exposure therapy (VRET), which has shown promising results in reducing PTSD symptoms by allowing individuals to confront their trauma in a safe and controlled environment. Several companies, including Limbix and Psious, are developing VRET platforms for the treatment of PTSD and other mental health conditions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By drug class, antidepressants are expected to hold 41% of the market share in 2023 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment market.

North America is expected to possess 43% market share for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment market in 2023.

Europe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment market size is expected to possess 42% market share in 2023.

"As the prevalence of PTSD continues to rise, the need for effective and accessible treatments will only become more pressing. While there is still much work to be done, the growing focus on PTSD treatment is a positive step forward in improving the lives of individuals affected by this debilitating condition," states an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment market are: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Aptinyx, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Bionomics Limited, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Viatris Inc., Jubilant Pharmova

Otsuka has also partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to conduct a clinical trial of a medication called samidorphan (ALKS 5461) for the treatment of PTSD. Samidorphan is an opioid system modulator that is being investigated for its ability to reduce symptoms of PTSD, including anxiety, depression, and hyperarousal.

Bionomics Limited is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a medication called BNC210, which is being investigated as a potential treatment for PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). BNC210 is a small molecule drug that acts as a negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α7 nAChR), which is thought to play a role in the development and maintenance of PTSD symptoms.

Key Segments Profiled in the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Treatment Industry Survey

By Drug Class:

Antidepressants

Anti-anxiety Drugs

Antipsychotics

Other Drug Classes

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

