2023 Annual High Potent Medicines Conference (Milan, Italy - May 24-25, 2023)

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "8th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are delighted to announce our 8th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference, scheduled to be on 24th -25th May 2023, in Italy

This conference will feature presentations from some some great minds in the Medical and Pharmaceutical industry, bringing you the solutions to the challenges faced in advanced High Potent Medicines. Grab the opportunity to interact with them, 10+ hours of dedicated networking for two days in a row, and meet your potential targets to create target revenue.

Looking and the current market scenario, many companies are outsourcing the manufacture of their highly potent compounds for various reasons, mainly marketing.

The escalation in the High Potent drug market is subjected to a variety of aspects such as the diversification of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards precision medicines such as HPAPI, increasing demand for oncology drugs & antibody-drug conjugates, and advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies.

Key Highlights

  • Process Development and scale-up of HPAPI's
  • Strategies for effective outsourcing partnership
  • Containment and Handling Strategies
  • Validation of cleaning procedures to avoid cross-contamination
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Hazard Assessment Classifications

Why Attend?

  • Utilizing the best practices to ensure the safe and efficient production of high potent medicines
  • Training sessions on complex high potent compounds handling and containment issues
  • Understanding the updated regulatory guidelines in the HPAPI process
  • Implementing response plans to react to an unplanned event
  • Knowing the outsourcing strategies to effectively build a reliable supply chain

Who Should Attend:

From pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical manufacturing:

Chief executives, VP's, Directors, Heads, Leaders, Senior Managers, Principal Scientists, Principal Toxicologists, Toxicologists, Fellows, Investigators working in:

  • Research & Development
  • Manufacturing/Operations/Production
  • Maintenance
  • Engineering
  • Risk Assessments
  • Laboratory Services/Analytical
  • New Technologies
  • Process Development/Technical transfer

