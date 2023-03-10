/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser available to media at the Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration/
HALIFAX, NS, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will hold a media availability with federal, provincial and territorial representatives following a meeting of the Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration.
Date:
Friday, March 10, 2023
Time:
3:45 p.m. AST – Media availability with Minister Fraser and provincial representatives from Atlantic Canada on the subject of asylum.
4:00 p.m. AST – Media availability with federal, provincial and territorial representatives.
Location:
Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21
The press conference will be available to watch via Zoom:
Link: https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/65531488565
Meeting ID: 655 3148 8565
Passcode: 749385
Notes for media:
- Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m. AST.
- Out-of-town journalists may join by Zoom by dialling 647-374-4685 (Canada/US).
