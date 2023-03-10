In-Vitro Diagnostics Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.41 percent during the forecast period, Latest Advancements and Regional Insights

New York, US, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " In-Vitro Diagnostics Market ". The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market from a regional and a global perspective. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 98.5 Bn in 2021 to USD 128.8 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.41 percent. As per the report, the North America region is expected to dominate the global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market during the forecast period.



In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 98.5 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 128.8 Bn. CAGR 3.41 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 267 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Product And Services, Technology, Application and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

The In-Vitro Diagnostics report provides a thorough analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The In-Vitro Diagnostics Market potential is assessed through detailed analysis and segmentation. The analysis provides investors with a full insight into the In-Vitro Diagnostics industry's future, as well as the elements that are expected to affect the market positively and negatively. The report presents through analysis of the major competitors, including market leaders, followers, and new entrants with every important aspect of the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market. The report includes strategic profiles of the key market participants, a full examination of their key competencies and their company-specific plans for the introduction of new products , partnerships, growth, joint ventures, and acquisitions. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the regional and global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market size. Both the research methods, primary and secondary were employed to collect the data for the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market report. To provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Vitro Diagnostics industry, the SWOT analysis was used. PESTLE was employed to present the potential impact of the macro-economic and micro-economic factors affecting the market and thus, the report provides a detailed overview of the Vitro Diagnostics industry.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) are the tests that are used to diagnose diseases and infections , monitor drug therapies and diagnose medical conditions. Such tests are carried out on samples including blood, tissues and urine. The development of condition-specific markers and tests is the factor that is expected to provide the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Dynamics

During the forecast period, the increasing research and development are expected to create new growth opportunities for the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market growth. The increasing geriatric population and rising knowledge regarding early testing resulted in a rise in the number of check-ups, which in turn contributes to the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market growth. The demand for In-Vitro Diagnostics tests is also expected to increase during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of Point-of-Care testing devices. However, the market growth is expected to be hampered due to the high cost of In-Vitro Diagnostics instruments.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the North America region dominated the global market by holding around 38 percent of the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market share. This dominance is majorly due to favourable government regulations and increasing adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic techniques.

The In-Vitro Diagnostics Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR, especially in developing countries such as China, India, Australia and South Korea. The In-Vitro Diagnostics Market growth is expected majorly due to the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure in the region.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product And Services

Reagents

Instruments

Software And Services



By Technique

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Tissue Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiac Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Nephrological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Others



By End-User

Standalone Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic And Medical Schools

Point Of Care

Others



In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Key Competitors include:

Danaher Corporation (US)

Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C. (US)

Beckman Coulter (US)

Alere, Inc. (US)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Abbott (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

BioMérieux SA (France)

DiaSorin (Italy)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Arkray (Japan)



Key questions answered in the In Vitro Diagnostics Market are:

What is the growth potential of the In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

What was the In Vitro Diagnostics Market size in 2021?

Which segment held the largest In Vitro Diagnostics Market share in 2021?

What is the CAGR of the In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

What are the global trends in the In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

What are the major challenges that the In Vitro Diagnostics Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product And Services, Technology, Application End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

