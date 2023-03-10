Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Analysis Research Report: Growing Demand Bolster Market Growth 2031

Exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented on the basis of technology, mode, vehicle type, component, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market," The exhaust heat recovery system market was valued at $16.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global exhaust heat recovery system market based on technology, mode, vehicle type, components, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on technology, the conventional technology segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the future technology segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the truck segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the buses segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of components, the EGR component segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share. However, the turbocharger component segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the thermoelectric generator component segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global exhaust heat recovery system market report include Aisin Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.), CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, Dana Limited, Denso Corporation, Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Faurecia, Garrett Motion Inc., IHI Corporation, Katcon SA de C.V., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo.

The report analyzes these key players in the global exhaust heat recovery system market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

