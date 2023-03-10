Submit Release
Breaking new ground: OCM’s first full-aluminum Amphibious boat is here

/EIN News/ -- ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take your boating experience to a whole new level with the newly launched Ocean Craft Marine Fully Aluminum Amphibious boat. The AMP 230 ALU is equipped with features that cater to leisure and fishing enthusiasts alike. The boat is made of high-quality aluminum, making it both lightweight yet sturdy; perfect for a range of water activities.

The coolest feature of all is Ocean Craft Marine’s very own 4WD amphibious system that enables you to enter and exit the water with ease, there’s no need for a ramp and this boat can virtually go anywhere. The system is easily operated from the pilot’s seat and is as simple as driving a car.

Designed for comfort and convenience, the AMP 230 ALU has enough space to accommodate up to 10 passengers, with a spacious cabin and storage compartments, and a relaxing and comfortable seating area. The large deck area is perfect for those who want to relax and enjoy the scenery or casting their line.

Among the standout features that are on this boat are the fish rod holders, the live bait station, and enough storage for all the fishing gear one could need. The boat also has a 60 liter live fish well that ensures your catch stays fresh and alive for the whole day. There’s also a wash down pump that makes it easy to clean up after a day on the water, while a 56 liter cooler box keeps the food and drinks cold.

For long days on the water, the boat also features a toilet seat, which provides a convenient and necessary amenity for those moments when you just have to go. There are also two tables that enable you to share meals and drinks with your loved ones. The underwater light will illuminate the surrounding water for a night-time fishing excursion with friends.

Ocean Craft Marine’s new AMP 230 ALU boat provides the perfect balance of luxury, convenience, and functionality. Ocean Craft Marine takes pride in innovating, designing, and manufacturing boats using only the highest quality materials and craftsmanship.

Name: Minnie Magtibay
Email: info@oceancraftmarine.com 
Website: ocmamp.com

 


