Prime Minister urges concerted efforts to enhance economic diplomacy

VIETNAM, March 10 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday chaired a conference on the implementation of the Government’s action programme materialising a directive by the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on economic diplomacy and its key tasks this year.

The plan was issued for the 2022-2026 period in response to the Secretariat’s Directive No. 15-CT/TW dated August 8, 2022 on economic diplomacy for national development by 2030.

The conference was connected with sites at the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, and Vietnamese representative offices abroad.

Chính emphasised the important role of diplomats, ambassadors, chiefs of the Vietnamese representative offices and trade counsellors in the Party’s foreign policies, including economic diplomacy, amid the rapid, complex and unpredictable developments in the global situation.

He asked the diplomatic sector, ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to maximise the country’s position and potential, and work harder for the country’s peace, security and development.

The leader suggested organising all-level diplomatic programmes, identifying economic affairs as a focus of diplomatic activities, and actively implementing cooperation agreements and contents between Việt Nam and its partners.

He stressed that measures should be rolled out to promote market, product and supply chain diversification in order to boost export, expand markets and bring into full play export potential in the areas of Việt Nam’s strengths and the world’s demand.

The PM also emphasised the need to utilise free trade agreements, and consider establishing long-term, stable economic-trade cooperation frameworks with potential partners, stay updated on the market, step up investment promotion, and connect domestic firms with foreign partners.

Economic diplomacy should be enhanced to attract high-quality investments from multi-national groups, and improve the country’s position in the global supply chain, he said, adding that foreign economic sectors, particularly international tourism and labour export, need to be further promoted.

All opportunities should be optimised to lure external resources for green transition and sustainable development, he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said economic diplomacy in 2022 was carried out in line with the Government’s governance focuses and opportunely shifted its focus from serving the pandemic combat to serving socio-economic recovery and development.

He outlined several focuses of economic diplomacy for 2023, namely pressing on with implementing the Government’s action plan; making economic cooperation the focus of senior leaders’ activities; boosting support for export, investment, tourism, labour, and science - technology in the spirit of putting people, localities and enterprises at the centre; continuing to actively integrate into and connect with the international community; and stepping up research, consultation work, reforms, creativity, and effectiveness enhancement to make substantive improvements to economic diplomacy. — VNS