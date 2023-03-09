UZBEKISTAN, March 9 - The President of Uzbekistan defines the main directions of comprehensive cooperation with AIIB

On March 9, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank led by its President Jin Liqun.

Practical aspects of further enhancing multifaceted partnership were considered.

The President of Uzbekistan noted with satisfaction the high level of cooperation with the Bank achieved in recent years.

The cooperation portfolio has increased to $2 billion. Important projects are being implemented in transport, energy, healthcare, agriculture and utilities, and entrepreneurship support.

The AIIB President Jin Liqun highly appreciated and declared his readiness to fully support the program of irreversible reforms in New Uzbekistan.

The Bank's commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership with Uzbekistan in such key areas as poverty reduction and job creation, primarily in rural areas, the development of solar energy, the introduction of public-private partnership mechanisms and mixed finance projects, the expansion of support for entrepreneurship and others was emphasized.

The main attention was paid to the promotion of strategically important infrastructure projects in the Central Asian region.

An agreement was reached on the development of a new medium-term partnership program and a roadmap aimed at accelerating the implementation and ensuring the effectiveness of comprehensive cooperation projects.

Source: UzA