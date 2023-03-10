3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $5.8 Billion by 2030

3D Printing in Healthcare Market 2030

3D printing in healthcare market is projected to reach $5,846.74 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.10% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D printing technology has been rapidly gaining popularity in various industries, including healthcare. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, involves the creation of three-dimensional objects by layering materials on top of each other. In healthcare, 3D printing has enabled the creation of medical devices, prosthetics, implants, and even human organs. 3D printing in healthcare market size was valued at $1,036.58 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,846.74 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.10% from 2021 to 2030. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions and the adoption of 3D printing in research activities.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players such as 3D Systems Corporation, Exone, Formlabs, GE, Materialise NV, Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Proto Labs, SLM Solutions Group AG, and Stratasys Ltd.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/834

The market is segmented based on the product type, technology, application, and end-user. The product type segment includes surgical guides, implants, prosthetics, hearing aids, dental restorations, tissue engineering, and others. The technology segment includes electron beam melting, laser beam melting, photopolymerization, droplet deposition, and others. The application segment includes orthopedics, cranio-maxillofacial, dental, and others. The end-user segment includes hospitals, clinics, and research institutes.

North America dominates the market due to the presence of major market players, favorable government initiatives, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe is also a significant market due to the high adoption of 3D printing in medical applications. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions and the growing healthcare infrastructure in countries like China and India.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0225d4a0bf8dca08d73f437cfdeb2467

North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2020 due to widespread adoption of 3D printing technology and numerous collaborations between academic and commercial organizations. Furthermore, the region is anticipated to continue to dominate the global 3D printing in healthcare market during the forecast period, owing to technological innovations pertaining to 3D printing, increase in funding for advancement in 3D printers for healthcare, and upsurge in patient pool. In addition, the increase in number of end users has fueled the adoption rate of this technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to funding received by various start-up companies to introduce advanced 3D printers, escalated demand for advanced medical facilities, and increased healthcare expenditure.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/834

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By component type, the system segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By technology, the droplet deposition segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By application, the external wearable devices segment held the largest 3D printing in healthcare market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By end user, the medical & surgical centers segment held the largest 3D printing in healthcare market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience 3D printing in healthcare market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 19.40% during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?



𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success.