Mobile Payment Market Size to Surpass $607.9 Billion by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[229+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the demand of global mobile payment market size was valued at around USD 53.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 607.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 35.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Samsung Group, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Paypal Inc., Mastercard PLC, Visa Inc., American Express Co., Comviva Technologies Limited (A Tech Mahindra Company, WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited), Alipay.com Co. Ltd (Ant Financial), Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, M Pesa, Money Gram International, FIS, LevelUp, One97 Communication, Orange, Oxigen, and others.

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, JAPAN, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Mobile Payment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Technology (Near Field Communication, Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, SMS, Interactive Voice Response System, Mobile App, and Others), By Payment Type (B2B, B2C, B2G, and Others), By Location (Remote Payment and Proximity Payment), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Transportation and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global mobile payment market size & share was valued at approximately USD 53.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 35.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 607.9 billion by 2030.”

The report analyses the mobile payment market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/mobile-payment-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Mobile Payment Market Overview:

The term "mobile payment" describes an automated payment method performed using a mobile device while being financially supervised by regulatory bodies. It is a type of electronic payment in which mobile devices are used to approve, start, and validate financial transactions. These methods entail using a mobile application that is connected to the user's financial information. The presence of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and nearfield communications facilitates the exchange of money.

Customers can pay with greater security due to mobile POS systems because they don't store user data on the merchant's POS device. The hassle of handling traditional payment methods, such as cash and cheques, has been reduced by the use of mobile payments. Users now have greater convenience and data protection owing to these automated systems. They are therefore widely used in many different operational segments across many different end-use businesses, such as food service, retail, and entertainment.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

About 229+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Limited Time Offer | Directly Purchase this Report with Exclusive Discount - Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/mobile-payment-market



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the mobile payment market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 35.5% between 2022 and 2030.

between 2022 and 2030. The Mobile Payment market size was worth around US$ 53.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 607.9 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The growing e-commerce industry across the globe is expected to drive mobile payment industry growth over the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the mobile web payment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

Based on the payment type, the B2B segment is expected to hold the dominant position over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest revenue share during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Mobile Payment Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Mobile Payment market include;

Samsung Group

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Paypal Inc.

Mastercard PLC

Visa Inc.

American Express Co.

Comviva Technologies Limited (A Tech Mahindra Company

WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Alipay.com Co. Ltd (Ant Financial)

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

M Pesa

Money Gram International

FIS

LevelUp

One97 Communication

Orange

Oxigen

Browse the full “Mobile Payment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/mobile-payment-market



Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Smartphone adoption is rising, and network infrastructure around the world has significantly improved, which are the main factors driving the mobile payment industry. Various retail establishments have been able to set up mobile-based payment options for their customers due to the accessibility of high-speed internet connectivity. The increased knowledge of the increased safety connected to using these transactions is helping to support this. These purchases are very safe because no account information or other sensitive user data is stored during the transactions. When a customer enters sensitive information about an account or credit card in a mobile application, the bank validates it and creates a token that stands in for the user's personal information.

Furthermore, the token, which is frequently combined with a one-time security password, is used to make the payments. Additionally, by effectively securing the payment gateway and personal information, these mobile payment apps integrate passcodes and/or biometric authentication methods, reducing the likelihood of security theft or fraud. However, the security concern regarding mobile payment is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Mobile Payment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global mobile payment market is segmented based on technology, payment type, location, industry vertical, and region.

Based on the location, the global market is bifurcated into remote payment and proximity payment. The remote payment segment is anticipated to capture the highest market share over the forecast period. Since remote payments do not necessitate face-to-face contact, they are growing in popularity, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. To enable customers to make payments remotely, several businesses have released remote payment applications.

For instance, SumUp stated in March 2020 that mobile payments and invoicing would be available across Europe, enabling customers to make secure payments from a distance using their cell phones. The segment is anticipated to increase as a result of the growing use of virtual terminals for remote billing.

Based on the technology, the mobile payment industry is bifurcated into near-field communication, direct mobile billing, mobile web payment, SMS, interactive voice response system, mobile app, and others.

Based on the payment type, the global mobile payment industry is segmented into B2B, B2C, B2G, and others.

Based on the industry vertical, the global market is bifurcated into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, transportation, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Several institutions are actively attempting to roll out mobile payments, which will help the market expand. Businesses are concentrating on implementing a customized suite of all-encompassing payment solutions to address specific problems in the wealth management, financing, and insurance sectors. Banks now have new opportunities to provide more ease to their current customers and reach a sizable population of unbanked customers in developing nations via mobile banking and payments.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/mobile-payment-market



Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest revenue share during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the global mobile payment market over the forecast period. The main reason fueling the rapid expansion of the mobile payment market in this region is the rising adoption of smart appliances like smartphones. Additionally, the expansion of the mobile payment industry in this region is being supported by growing government initiatives as well as growing initiatives from mobile companies offering fast internet service.

The government of India, for instance, has a program called " Digital India" that aims to connect rural areas to high-speed internet networks. Vietnam has the mobile payments market's highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. With about 86 percent of its people using mobile payments, China takes the lead. Thailand follows with about 67%.

Recent Industry Developments:

In March 2022 , IZEAliant Technologies was acquired by RAZORPAY, an Indian supplier of full-stack financial solutions. By acquiring IZealiant, RAZORPAY will be able to assist banks with first-rate technological infrastructure, improving the payment experience for end users. Software solutions for financial institutions are offered by IZealiant Technologies, which is located in India.

, IZEAliant Technologies was acquired by RAZORPAY, an Indian supplier of full-stack financial solutions. By acquiring IZealiant, RAZORPAY will be able to assist banks with first-rate technological infrastructure, improving the payment experience for end users. Software solutions for financial institutions are offered by IZealiant Technologies, which is located in India. In March 2022, Tink, an open banking platform that enables financial institutions and fintech companies to create services and goods as well as move money, has been acquired by Visa. The partnership between Tink and Visa is anticipated to enhance client management of financial services, financial data, and financial resources.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/mobile-payment-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the mobile payment market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the mobile payment market forward?

What are the mobile payment Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the mobile payment Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the mobile payment market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 53.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 607.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 35.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Samsung Group, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Paypal Inc., Mastercard PLC, Visa Inc., American Express Co., Comviva Technologies Limited (A Tech Mahindra Company, WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited), Alipay.com Co. Ltd (Ant Financial), Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, M Pesa, Money Gram International, FIS, LevelUp, One97 Communication, Orange, Oxigen, and others. Key Segment By Technology, Payment Type, Location, Industry Vertical, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com



The global mobile payment market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Near Field Communication

Direct Mobile Billing

Mobile Web Payment

SMS

Interactive Voice Response System

Mobile App

Others

By Payment Type

B2B

B2C

B2G

Others

By Location

Remote Payment

Proximity Payment

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Mobile Payment Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/mobile-payment-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, Payment Type, Location, Industry Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Biometric Payment Market By Technology (Single Factor Authentication, Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Recognition, Face Recognition, Signature Recognition, Voice Recognition, Biometric Smart Card, & Multimodal), By Type (Contact-Based, Contactless, & Hybrid), By Deployment Mode (Hardware & Software), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

By Technology (Single Factor Authentication, Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Recognition, Face Recognition, Signature Recognition, Voice Recognition, Biometric Smart Card, & Multimodal), By Type (Contact-Based, Contactless, & Hybrid), By Deployment Mode (Hardware & Software), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028 In-vehicle Payment Services Market By Mode Of Payment (QR Code/ RFID, App-based/e-wallet, Credit/Debit Card-based, and NFC), By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), and Automated Guided Vehicles), By Form Factor (Embedded System, Tethered System, and Integrated System), By Application (Shopping, Gas/Charging Stations, Food and Beverages, Toll Collection, Parking, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

By Mode Of Payment (QR Code/ RFID, App-based/e-wallet, Credit/Debit Card-based, and NFC), By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), and Automated Guided Vehicles), By Form Factor (Embedded System, Tethered System, and Integrated System), By Application (Shopping, Gas/Charging Stations, Food and Beverages, Toll Collection, Parking, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026 Payment HSMs Market By Type (PCI Based, USB Based, Network Based, and Java Based) and By Application (Industrial and Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Government): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

By Type (PCI Based, USB Based, Network Based, and Java Based) and By Application (Industrial and Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Government): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026 Crowdfunding Market By Type (Donation, Equity Crowdfunding, Reward-Based Crowdfunding, and Others), By Sales Model (Reward, P2P Lending, Equity Investment, Hybrid, and Others), By Application (Healthcare, Technology, Product, Cultural Industries, and Others), By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028

By Type (Donation, Equity Crowdfunding, Reward-Based Crowdfunding, and Others), By Sales Model (Reward, P2P Lending, Equity Investment, Hybrid, and Others), By Application (Healthcare, Technology, Product, Cultural Industries, and Others), By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028 Digital Remittance Market By Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Online Platforms, and Others), Type (Inward Digital Remittance and Outward Digital Remittance), By End-Use (Personal, Migrant Labor Workforce, Small Businesses, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

By Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Online Platforms, and Others), Type (Inward Digital Remittance and Outward Digital Remittance), By End-Use (Personal, Migrant Labor Workforce, Small Businesses, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028 E-KYC Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Product (Video Verification, Digital ID Schemes, and Identity Authentication & Matching), By End-User (Insurance Companies, Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Entities, Telecom Companies, and E-payment Service Providers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

