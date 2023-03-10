Electric Drive Mining Truck Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth by 2031

Electric Drive Mining Truck Market

Electric drive mining trucks are specially designed hybrid trucks that are used for mining applications.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric drive mining trucks are specially designed hybrid trucks that are used for mining applications and at the same time offer higher efficiency which the vehicle is in propulsion. These heavy-duty vehicles use internal combustion engine (ICE) for the propulsion of the vehicle and at the same time are equipped with an electric drive system, which is used to power the vehicle on steep slopes along with heavy loads on the back of the vehicle. Moreover, with the advancement in technology, truck manufacturers have been developing advanced technologies such as higher efficiency electric drive system, dedicated to be used in mining trucks, which creates ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Drive Mining Truck Market," The electric drive mining truck market was valued at $487.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $815.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global electric drive mining truck market based on type, size, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the rear dump segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global electric drive mining truck market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period, Meanwhile, the others type of truck holds the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

In addition, the electric drive mining Industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the growing mining activities, which supplements the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, with the increased mining activities, the demand for efficient mining trucks has increased which creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe.

The sector is also projected to see significant changes during the upcoming decades. The importance of mining activities in developing countries shows a considerable contribution to economic development of the nation and create revenues for governments across the globe. Mining corporations can generate employment, economic growth, and profits, in low-income countries followed by partnerships with the government and civil society, they can safeguard the profits of mining; thus, creating a positive impact on the natural environment, climate change, and social capital of the country.

Based on the size, the large (251-350 metric tons) segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around 30% of the global electric drive mining truck market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period followed by the manifestation of the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to strict regulations regarding lockdown and ban on the import-export of essential raw materials, there was a decline in production and delayed delivery by vehicle component manufacturers; thus, the overall automotive industry was impacted. Also, some mine operators have closed their sites temporarily, due to the shortage of labor and imposed lockdown to contain the spread of virus. This has put huge stress on the electric drive mining truck market due to widespread shutdown of production, disruptions in global supply chains, quarantined workers as well as reduced demand.

Furthermore, the demand for higher efficiency electric drive mining trucks has increased across the globe due to the increased availability of raw materials across different locations. With this increased availability, mining truck manufacturers operating across the globe has started the production of durable & efficient mining trucks to be used in on-ground & underground mining locations which proves to be a factor supplementing the growth of the market across the globe.

