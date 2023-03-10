Netflix’s Bling Empire star Kane Lim stars in romantic comedy film “The Wedding Hustler”
I’m always open to trying different things. I had a really great time making this movie, as it provided me the opportunity to explore my creativity as an actor, performer and executive producer”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netflix’s Bling Empire breakout star and Gushcloud International talent Kane Lim stars in the newest romantic comedy film, “The Wedding Hustler.” The movie is available in select theaters worldwide and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the “The Wedding Hustler” trailer here.
— Kane Lim
Written, directed, produced, and portrayed by real-life couple Chris and Hillary Soriano, the movie tells the story of engaged partners who had to cancel their wedding multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The groom then resorts to a surprise wedding with the guidance of a “Wedding Hustler” (played by Christine Chang).
Lim, who is also one of the film’s producers, plays the wedding planner’s assistant. In the movie, he is seen talking to his real-life friend and Filipina actress-fashion icon Heart Evangelista.
“I’m always open to trying different things. I had a really great time making this movie, as it provided me the opportunity to explore my creativity as an actor, performer and executive producer,” said Lim. “It was also so rewarding and inspiring to work with other talented individuals like Chris, Hillary, Christine, and Heart who are advocates for Asian representation across different industries.”
Gushcloud, who represents Kane Lim, brokered the deal to have the Bling Empire star involved in the movie.
“We’re thrilled for everyone to see a different side of Kane Lim in this movie. At Gushcloud, we always strive to find exciting opportunities for our talented creators and clients, and we are glad that this role gave Kane the opportunity to show his diverse skill set in such a lighthearted movie featuring an Asian-American cast,” said Jared Kong, General Manager of Gushcloud USA.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
Movie trailer for The Wedding Hustlers