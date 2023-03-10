Motorized Quadricycle Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2031

Motorized quadricycles are small and fuel-efficient vehicles used for local transportation in rural and urban areas.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Motorized Quadricycle Market". The motorized quadricycle market was valued at $460.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,156.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Motorized quadricycles are small and fuel-efficient vehicles used for local transportation in rural and urban areas. They are exempt from stringent regulations and safety tests that are applicable for passenger cars; also, they are road-legal and may not require a full license to be driven. With a speed range of 45 - 100 kmph and weight of up to 400-500 kg, motorized quadricycles have become a popular means of internal transportation. Quadricycles are largely used in European countries. As compared to traditional four wheeled automobiles, motorized quadricycles emit low amount of carbon emission owing to their compact size and lightweight nature.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global motorized quadricycle market based on type, propulsion type, end-use, price range, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the light quadricycle segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global motorized quadricycle market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heavy quadricycle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Currently, the development and production of lightweight battery-powered motorized quadricycles has been made possible by several technology advancement and industrial revolutions in the worldwide motorized quadricycle market. These new generation vehicles can substantially increase the savings on fuel costs while providing performance equivalent to the traditional vehicles that use internal combustion engines.

For instance, in January 2022, Yamaha Golf-Car Company launched its lithium-ion-powered quadricycle with independent rear suspension (IRS). The Drive2 PowerTech Li with IRS model offers customers the same comfort, reliability, and performance with a lithium battery solution. In addition, the market for motorized quadricycles could experience significant expansion as a result of innovations such as electric & autonomous quadricycles. As an illustration, Gordon Murray Design recently unveiled Motiv, an electric quadricycle in the form of a pod with a single door. It is only 1310mm wide and 2537mm long.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the heavy quadricycle segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

By propulsion type, the electric segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

By end use, the commercial segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

By price range, the high segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

The leading players operating in the motorized quadricycle market are Alke, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Goupil, Italcar Industrial S.r.l., LIGIER GROUP, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Piaggio & C. SpA, Renault Group, Squad Mobility BV, and Yamaha Golf-Car Company.

