Florida Marine Rescue Aquarium Waterproofed with PENETRON ADMIX

In August 2020, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) in Clearwater, Florida completed an expansion project that required a durable waterproofing solution to protect the new concrete structures from the corrosive saltwater environment. The project designer, Fisher Architects, prioritized a reliable solution to prevent premature deterioration and structural failure caused by waterborne chlorides that penetrate the concrete, leaving the reinforcing steel at risk to corrosion and cracking.

March 10, 2023

To address this challenge, the Penetron crystalline technology was used, providing the necessary durability for the CMA's expansion project. This solution has the added benefit of crack healing and self-healing properties, which is ideal for concrete structures in marine environments that are constantly exposed to saltwater.

Over 3,500 cubic yards of concrete were treated with PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline admixture, during the batching phase. This solution provides corrosion protection for the reinforcing steel and reduces the risk of premature deterioration. Additionally, PENEBAR SW-55 waterstop was installed along the construction joints to ensure watertight joints, and PENETRON and PENECRETE MORTAR were used to patch the water tank tie-holes and for minor repairs to the concrete.

Given that the CMA is a working marine hospital, with many large saltwater tanks, the Penetron crystalline technology was the ideal solution to ensure a reliable and durable waterproofing system. This system will enhance the living habitat for resident animals and provide more space for guest patients, allowing the CMA to expand its rescue and rehabilitation efforts and educate the public about marine habitats and wildlife.

