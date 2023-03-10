Astronaut Kjell Lindgren Has Down-to-Earth Conversation about What It's Like in Space While Visiting The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

News from space came down to earth from a NASA commander who visited The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Dr. Kjell Lindgren inspired them with his ambition, advice and tales from the International Space Station.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After five-and-a-half months (170 days) in space aboard the International Space Station, Kjell Lindgren and crew splashed down off the coast of Florida on October 14, 2022. The craft carried more than 4,000 pounds of experiments and landed with the help of four huge parachutes.

What the commander of NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 learned during those experiments while up in space is what fascinated students today during his presentation at the world's largest children's museum. They also were amazed to hear how they exercise 2.5 hours every day, how they take washcloth baths and how they have fun during their spare time.

In addition to learning about chores and experiments, he wants kids to walk away understanding the importance of education, "More than anything, I want them be excited about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math - about the STEM disciplines - so they can work hard to set goals, work hard to achieve them and hopefully some of them will come join us as we explore the moon and then on to Mars," said the astronaut.

Lindgren also divulged important life lessons, and talked about how grateful he is to all the people who helped him along his journey. He then spoke from the heart when he shared three guiding principles in his life: "Number one - pick your destination and where you want to go; then, surround yourself with good people. Number two – Remember, there is no shortcut. It's hard work!" He then encouraged them to read as much as they can, learn as much as they can and ask teachers, guardians, parents how they can get more information. He also advised that they should do something every day—even if it's just a little bit to advance on that path. "Number three - as you're on that path, be kind. Help people that are walking that path with you—your classmates, teachers, parents. Sometimes folks stumble along the way. Help them up!" Being kind means understanding where people are coming from. If you take the time to understand how circumstances might be tough for a friend or classmate, then you do something to brighten their day – that's amazing, that's awesome. I know sometime they'll be there for you in the future as well."

One of the biggest thrills of Lindgren's life has been to walk in space. He says it is something every astronaut dreams of and it's amazing. He also says it's the hardest thing he's ever done physically or mentally, "It's exhausting. With every movement, you have to work against the suit – and all of our work is through our hands. We move around using our hands – we activate our tools with our hands and move equipment around. Also it's one of the most dangerous things we do. Very high consequences and we have to remain tethered. We're in a miniaturized space ship, our suit is the spaceship. If you cut a glove, miss a tether, consequences can be high."

One of Lindgren's hobbies is photography. While he was in space, he took pictures of everything from historic landmarks to hurricanes. "We saw the hurricane actually coming up the Florida peninsula as we were trying to return home," he said. "We imagined seeing a big swirl with an eye in the middle. But what's really crazy is that from space it doesn't look dangerous, it doesn't look menacing. It looks still."

"We are so appreciative that Dr. Lindgren took the time to talk to students here at the museum. Not only does it emphasize the importance of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts; but, it provides children with access to an amazing role model," said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "To meet a real astronaut is inspiring and it helps students understand that education and hard work can help them achieve their dreams whether that's in space or on the ground."

The astronaut says he is not done with space travel and that the desire to challenge himself and to learn more is just a part of his DNA. "I'm looking forward to getting Artemis to the moon, whether that is as a crew member or as one of the astronauts here on the ground that is supporting those who are flying," said Lindgren, who appears in a NASA video explaining future missions. "I'm very excited that we have committed to returning to the moon and setting our sights on Mars."

You can learn more about a day in the life of an astronaut by visiting the museum's Beyond Spaceship Earth exhibit and visit this link: A Day in the Life Aboard the International Space Station | NASA. To learn more about Lindgren, please click on https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/kjell-n-lindgren/biography

For broadcast news purposes only, here's a link to video of Lindgren's visit:

https://vimeo.com/childrensmuseum/review/805645417/b04f27e88f

And here is a link to his interview: https://vimeo.com/childrensmuseum/review/805617993/cefe82b4cc

