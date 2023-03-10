Zero Hash UK appoints former Gemini and Coinbase exec, Araba Eshun as UK Head of Compliance and MLRO/Deputy Head of International Compliance

LONDON, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading global B2B2C crypto-as-a-service full stack API infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Araba Eshun as UK Head of Compliance and MLRO/Deputy Head of International Compliance.



Zero Hash UK has applied for the cryptoasset registration with the UK FCA in order to expand operations into the region. Zero Hash UK recently announced the appointment of Laura Navaratnam and Keith Grose as its UK Non Executive Directors.

Araba joins the company after 2 years as the Head of Compliance UK at Gemini. During her time at Gemini she oversaw all regulatory and anti money laundering activities for Gemini UK and led regulatory discussions on the creation of a sensible crypto asset regulatory framework for the UK. Araba has a wealth of crypto compliance experience having worked as MLRO for Coinbase, Senior Compliance Officer at Paysafe and Chief Compliance Officer at Coinfloor, one of the UK's first crypto exchanges.

Since its founding in 2017, Zero Hash has employed the highest standard of compliance, securing Money Transmitter Licenses to operate across 51 U.S jurisdictions, two BitLicenses from the New York Department of Financial Services, Austrac registration in Australia and as a Financial Services Provider in New Zealand. Global innovators including Moonpay, Curve, Wirex, and Nium trust Zero Hash because of our stability, regulatory strength, and high standards.

"We're delighted to have Araba onboard," said Edward Woodford, CEO of Zero Hash. "One of Zero Hash's key priorities is to ensure the highest standards of compliance as we scale internationally. Araba's extensive experience will help us maintain Zero Hash's best-in-class compliance approach as we accelerate our European expansion."

Araba Eshun, UK Head of Compliance of Zero Hash said, "Zero Hash stood out to me due to its focus on doing things right, rather than taking shortcuts when it comes to compliance. In today's environment, this mindset is more important than ever. I'm thrilled to be supporting Zero Hash as they continue their global expansion."

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash's turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.'s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.