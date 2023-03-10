Submit Release
Sandvik AB Annual Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandvik AB Annual Report 2022 is from today available on the company website: https://www.annualreport.sandvik/en/2022

The Annual Report has been printed in a limited edition and will be distributed to shareholders that have ordered the report. The Annual Report is available, and can be ordered, at home.sandvik/investors.

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on March 10, 2023.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

 

