Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2030

Automotive Sunroof Market

An automotive sunroof is a movable or mobile panel on the roof of a vehicle (any type of car, for example – sedan, SUV, and hatchback).

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive sunroof is an opening on the top of the car that allows fresh air and light to enter the vehicle's interior. It increases the comfort level of passengers by providing better air circulation and offering superior brightness and illumination during the daytime. Sunroofs are either transparent or non-transparent panels that manually or electrically operated, and are available in many sizes, shapes, and styles depending on the type of car. At present, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are developing advanced technologies to manufacture sunroofs, including composite materials for developing lightweight sunroof solutions, thus increasing their demand in the industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Sunroof Market," The automotive sunroof market size was valued at $5.75 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $13.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Surge in demand for safety, convenience, and comfort features and advancements in glass technology have boosted the growth of the global automotive sunroof market. However, low penetration of power sunroof in low segment vehicles and high integration & maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in penetration of solar sunroofs in electric vehicles and increase in sales of vehicles would open new opportunities in the future.

In addition, the automotive sunroof market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increase in demand for safety, comfort, and aesthetic features. These vehicles provide a natural condition and enhance the vehicle’s aesthetics. For instance, in 2019, Kia introduced Seltos, with a sunroof to improve the passenger experience. Moreover, the companies operating in the market have adopted collaboration, partnership, product launch, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in 2020, Webasto Group expanded its business with its new roof plant and battery center in Jiaxing (Zhejiang Province) close to Shanghai to strengthen the core business of roofs in China.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By material type, the fabric segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on vehicle type, the electric powered vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

In 2021, Webasto Group launched the Roof Sensor Module to shape the future of autonomous driving with camera, radar, and lidar technologies to detect obstacles, road users, and hazards in all weather conditions. Thus, rise in advanced technologies to remove fog or frost from the windows enhances visibility in all weather conditions with better illumination, subsequently increasing the comfort level for passengers sitting inside. Hence, increased safety, comfort level, and convenient features in the upcoming models are expected to drive the automotive sunroof industry size globally.

The global automotive sunroof industry report is segmented on the basis of material type, vehicle type, and region. Based on material type, the market is categorized into glass & fabric material. The glass segment is further classified into tilt & slide sunroof, panoramic sunroof, pop-up sunroof, and solar sunroof. Based on vehicle type, the market is categorized into gasoline-powered vehicle & electric-powered vehicle. The gasoline-powered vehicle segment is further categorized into hatchback, sedan, and sport utility vehicle (SUV). The electric-powered vehicle is further classified into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major market players:

Magna International Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Inalfa Roof Systems Group

Inteva Products

Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

Cie Automotive

Johnan America Inc

Yachiyo Industry Co.Ltd

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

