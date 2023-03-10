MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 27, 2023 to Monday, March 6, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 27, 2023, through Monday, March 6, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 58 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, February 27, 2023

An England Firearms R73 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2000 block of 15th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-030-946

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Destruction of Property. CCN: 23-031-473

An FNH FN 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Meridian Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-031-898

A Glock 20 .10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Mar’tino Young, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 23-031-899

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-032-193

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tahj Martin, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-032-330

A Cobray M-11 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Keshaun Eugene Rice, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Destruction of Property, No Permit, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-032-370

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-032-467

A Taurus PT-99AF 9mm caliber handgun and two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns (all pictured below) were recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old J’mond Fields, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Armed Carjacking, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-032-518

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-032-546

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-032-613

A Crossman 760 Pumpmaster .177 caliber BB rifle and a Daisy 1938B .177 caliber BB rifle were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-032-670

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Douglass Deon Harvey, of Maryland, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-032-757

A Taurus G2 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-032-923

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-032-976

Thursday, March 2, 2023

A Crvena Zastava 70 7.65 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-033-411

A Glock 177 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2400 block of Bryan Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-033-465

A Colt 32 Police CTG .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1000 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Tina Yvette Lucas, of Northwest, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-033-567

A Diamondback Arms DB-15 5.56 caliber rifle and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 43-year-old Kimberly Kamara, of Reston, VA, and 37-year-old Henry Delonte Williams, Sr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shogun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-033-631

Friday, March 3, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-033-662

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-033-849

A Smith & Wesson MP-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Decarlos Tyrese Wilkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 23-034-073

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Basil Darrell Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Destruction of Property, Armed Carjacking, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-034-081

An AM-15 .556 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Turner Carneria Terry, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Misuse of Passport. CCN: 23-034-090

Saturday, March 4, 2023

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Dion Marcelle Dean, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Armed Carjacking, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-034-263

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Marquese Terel Monroe, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-034-277

A Palmetto State Armory PA-15 .45 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Darnelle Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry and Unlawful Manufacturing/Possession/Transportation of a Semi-automatic Rifle. CCN: 23-034-286

A Zigana PX-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-034-321

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Mark Anthony Gaunt, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-034-324

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Logan Solano, of Raeford, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-034-480

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-034-545

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of C Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Lamar Morris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-034-550

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Kevin Earl Clayborne, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-034-589

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-034-715

Sunday, March 5, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Hermonie Gania Buckman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-034-795

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Garry Aderley Grenion, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-034-821

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Sylvia Cherie Morton, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-035-049

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Santigo White, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-035-059

A Ruger 57 5.7 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jawuan Rodgers, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Entry, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-035-071

A .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 62-year-old John Sylvester Washington, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-035-168

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Luis William Matos, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-035-174

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Corcoran Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-035-264

Monday, March 6, 2023

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 12th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-035-268

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old William Hunter, of Southeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-035-352

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Quebec Place, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Alexis McKenzie Forrest, of Fairfax, VA, and 42-year-old Gerald Andrews, of Springdale, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-035-545

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Deandre E. Stewart, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-035-548

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-035-566

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Ryan Vantrelle Parker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-035-668

A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old James Alfred English, Sr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-035-719

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-035-834

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-035-850

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###