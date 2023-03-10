CE congratulates state leaders on their election

MACAU, March 10 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today congratulated Mr Xi Jinping on his unanimous re-election as, respectively, the President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The Chief Executive expressed his congratulation on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and the Macao public, following the new-term elections for state leadership posts that took place this morning in Beijing, during a plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

The MSAR would continue to support President Xi as head of state and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. His re-election was the choice of history and of all Chinese people, including those in Macao, said Mr Ho.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, President Xi had led people of all ethnic groups within the country in ushering a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, noted Mr Ho. President Xi had won wholehearted support from all Chinese people by displaying political wisdom as leader of a major country, and as a resourceful strategist with a sense of responsibility, serving the Chinese people with firm dedication. Under the leadership of President Xi, China was set to mark various achievements and progress, as outlined in plans aired during the 20th CPC National Congress.

The Chief Executive said that with the support of, and guidance from, the Central Government with President Xi at its core, the MSAR would fully carry out the strategies and required steps outlined during the 20th CPC National Congress and the ‘Two Sessions’ – meetings of respectively the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. The MSAR Government would spare no effort in comprehensively and accurately adhering, in a steadfast manner, to the “One country, two systems” principle, as well as “Macao people governing Macao”, the principle of a high degree of autonomy, and the fundamental principle of “patriots governing Macao”, he added.

The MSAR would also apply utmost effort to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and national development interest, while addressing pressing local issues and any shortcomings relating to people’s well-being, and accelerating the economic diversification effort, in order to ensure the long-term stability and prosperity of Macao’s socio-economic system, and the steady progress of the “One country, two systems” principle.