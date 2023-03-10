Cultural Affairs Bureau’s publications available online

MACAU, March 10 - In order to actively promote reading habits, share cultural resources and publication achievements with the public, and create an accessible reading experience, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will transfer data from IC’s publications originally stored in the mobile application “Macao eBooks”, to the electronic subpage “Research and Publications” ( www.icm.gov.mo/academics ). Over 300 books and journals in digital form are available for the public to read online, without downloading the application. The mobile application “Macao eBooks” will be suspended from April.

In addition, those interested in purchasing physical books can place orders on IC’s “Online Book Shop” ( www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop ). Readers in Macao can pick up their orders in person at the IC’s 13 public libraries (located in Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane), while overseas readers will receive their orders through the Express Mail Service (EMS) of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.

For enquiries about book purchases, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6220 during office hours, or through the email publications@icm.gov.mo.