Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,842 in the last 365 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 10

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / The Company announces that on 09 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 09 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,931
Lowest price paid per share: £ 56.7600
Highest price paid per share: £ 57.0000
Average price paid per share: £ 56.8800

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,181,366 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations:

Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations:

Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);
Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,931 GB

Date of purchases: 09 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,931

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 57.0000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.7600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 56.8800

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

09/03/2023

13:46:20

GMT

4

56.8600

XLON

726185159975454

09/03/2023

13:46:20

GMT

24

56.8600

XLON

726185159975453

09/03/2023

13:46:20

GMT

68

56.8600

XLON

726185159975452

09/03/2023

14:00:40

GMT

17

56.9400

XLON

726185159976481

09/03/2023

14:00:40

GMT

117

56.9400

XLON

726185159976482

09/03/2023

14:10:04

GMT

76

56.9400

XLON

726185159977129

09/03/2023

14:21:48

GMT

73

56.9000

XLON

726185159977990

09/03/2023

14:30:11

GMT

71

56.9400

XLON

726185159978709

09/03/2023

14:30:11

GMT

72

56.9400

XLON

726185159978706

09/03/2023

14:31:32

GMT

67

56.9600

XLON

726185159979110

09/03/2023

14:33:58

GMT

70

56.9800

XLON

726185159979789

09/03/2023

14:40:33

GMT

70

56.8600

XLON

726185159980735

09/03/2023

14:42:32

GMT

8

56.8600

XLON

726185159981016

09/03/2023

14:42:32

GMT

32

56.8600

XLON

726185159981015

09/03/2023

14:42:32

GMT

40

56.8600

XLON

726185159981014

09/03/2023

14:44:41

GMT

62

56.8400

XLON

726185159981315

09/03/2023

14:46:28

GMT

17

56.8400

XLON

726185159981607

09/03/2023

14:52:34

GMT

21

56.9200

XLON

726185159982522

09/03/2023

14:52:34

GMT

122

56.9200

XLON

726185159982521

09/03/2023

15:00:44

GMT

14

56.9800

XLON

726185159983708

09/03/2023

15:00:44

GMT

67

56.9800

XLON

726185159983707

09/03/2023

15:03:49

GMT

166

57.0000

XLON

726185159984243

09/03/2023

15:06:42

GMT

74

56.9800

XLON

726185159984625

09/03/2023

15:10:38

GMT

26

56.9400

XLON

726185159985239

09/03/2023

15:10:38

GMT

47

56.9400

XLON

726185159985238

09/03/2023

15:16:12

GMT

82

56.9000

XLON

726185159986230

09/03/2023

15:18:48

GMT

98

56.8800

XLON

726185159986872

09/03/2023

15:24:19

GMT

80

56.8600

XLON

726185159987562

09/03/2023

15:27:25

GMT

67

56.8600

XLON

726185159988020

09/03/2023

15:31:51

GMT

69

56.8600

XLON

726185159988457

09/03/2023

15:37:10

GMT

94

56.9000

XLON

726185159989150

09/03/2023

15:40:38

GMT

64

56.7800

XLON

726185159989525

09/03/2023

15:46:39

GMT

124

56.8200

XLON

726185159990159

09/03/2023

15:54:17

GMT

135

56.8800

XLON

726185159990951

09/03/2023

15:59:54

GMT

77

56.8200

XLON

726185159991584

09/03/2023

16:04:16

GMT

5

56.7600

XLON

726185159992347

09/03/2023

16:04:16

GMT

8

56.7600

XLON

726185159992348

09/03/2023

16:04:16

GMT

56

56.7600

XLON

726185159992346

09/03/2023

16:08:03

GMT

21

56.7800

XLON

726185159992988

09/03/2023

16:08:03

GMT

42

56.7800

XLON

726185159992987

09/03/2023

16:08:03

GMT

63

56.7800

XLON

726185159992979

09/03/2023

16:13:03

GMT

73

56.8200

XLON

726185159993745

09/03/2023

16:18:11

GMT

16

56.8400

XLON

726185159994511

09/03/2023

16:18:49

GMT

11

56.8400

XLON

726185159994647

09/03/2023

16:19:03

GMT

124

56.8200

XLON

726185159994711

09/03/2023

16:24:56

GMT

6

56.8000

XLON

726185159995841

09/03/2023

16:24:56

GMT

16

56.8000

XLON

726185159995840

09/03/2023

16:24:56

GMT

39

56.8000

XLON

726185159995839

09/03/2023

16:25:26

GMT

89

56.7800

XLON

726185159996036

09/03/2023

16:27:38

GMT

47

56.7600

XLON

726185159996594

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/743102/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-10

You just read:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 10

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more