InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 10
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / The Company announces that on 09 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|09 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,931
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 56.7600
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 57.0000
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 56.8800
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,181,366 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations:
Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations:
Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);
Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,931 GB
Date of purchases: 09 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
2,931
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 57.0000
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 56.7600
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 56.8800
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
09/03/2023
|
13:46:20
|
GMT
|
4
|
56.8600
|
XLON
|
726185159975454
|
09/03/2023
|
13:46:20
|
GMT
|
24
|
56.8600
|
XLON
|
726185159975453
|
09/03/2023
|
13:46:20
|
GMT
|
68
|
56.8600
|
XLON
|
726185159975452
|
09/03/2023
|
14:00:40
|
GMT
|
17
|
56.9400
|
XLON
|
726185159976481
|
09/03/2023
|
14:00:40
|
GMT
|
117
|
56.9400
|
XLON
|
726185159976482
|
09/03/2023
|
14:10:04
|
GMT
|
76
|
56.9400
|
XLON
|
726185159977129
|
09/03/2023
|
14:21:48
|
GMT
|
73
|
56.9000
|
XLON
|
726185159977990
|
09/03/2023
|
14:30:11
|
GMT
|
71
|
56.9400
|
XLON
|
726185159978709
|
09/03/2023
|
14:30:11
|
GMT
|
72
|
56.9400
|
XLON
|
726185159978706
|
09/03/2023
|
14:31:32
|
GMT
|
67
|
56.9600
|
XLON
|
726185159979110
|
09/03/2023
|
14:33:58
|
GMT
|
70
|
56.9800
|
XLON
|
726185159979789
|
09/03/2023
|
14:40:33
|
GMT
|
70
|
56.8600
|
XLON
|
726185159980735
|
09/03/2023
|
14:42:32
|
GMT
|
8
|
56.8600
|
XLON
|
726185159981016
|
09/03/2023
|
14:42:32
|
GMT
|
32
|
56.8600
|
XLON
|
726185159981015
|
09/03/2023
|
14:42:32
|
GMT
|
40
|
56.8600
|
XLON
|
726185159981014
|
09/03/2023
|
14:44:41
|
GMT
|
62
|
56.8400
|
XLON
|
726185159981315
|
09/03/2023
|
14:46:28
|
GMT
|
17
|
56.8400
|
XLON
|
726185159981607
|
09/03/2023
|
14:52:34
|
GMT
|
21
|
56.9200
|
XLON
|
726185159982522
|
09/03/2023
|
14:52:34
|
GMT
|
122
|
56.9200
|
XLON
|
726185159982521
|
09/03/2023
|
15:00:44
|
GMT
|
14
|
56.9800
|
XLON
|
726185159983708
|
09/03/2023
|
15:00:44
|
GMT
|
67
|
56.9800
|
XLON
|
726185159983707
|
09/03/2023
|
15:03:49
|
GMT
|
166
|
57.0000
|
XLON
|
726185159984243
|
09/03/2023
|
15:06:42
|
GMT
|
74
|
56.9800
|
XLON
|
726185159984625
|
09/03/2023
|
15:10:38
|
GMT
|
26
|
56.9400
|
XLON
|
726185159985239
|
09/03/2023
|
15:10:38
|
GMT
|
47
|
56.9400
|
XLON
|
726185159985238
|
09/03/2023
|
15:16:12
|
GMT
|
82
|
56.9000
|
XLON
|
726185159986230
|
09/03/2023
|
15:18:48
|
GMT
|
98
|
56.8800
|
XLON
|
726185159986872
|
09/03/2023
|
15:24:19
|
GMT
|
80
|
56.8600
|
XLON
|
726185159987562
|
09/03/2023
|
15:27:25
|
GMT
|
67
|
56.8600
|
XLON
|
726185159988020
|
09/03/2023
|
15:31:51
|
GMT
|
69
|
56.8600
|
XLON
|
726185159988457
|
09/03/2023
|
15:37:10
|
GMT
|
94
|
56.9000
|
XLON
|
726185159989150
|
09/03/2023
|
15:40:38
|
GMT
|
64
|
56.7800
|
XLON
|
726185159989525
|
09/03/2023
|
15:46:39
|
GMT
|
124
|
56.8200
|
XLON
|
726185159990159
|
09/03/2023
|
15:54:17
|
GMT
|
135
|
56.8800
|
XLON
|
726185159990951
|
09/03/2023
|
15:59:54
|
GMT
|
77
|
56.8200
|
XLON
|
726185159991584
|
09/03/2023
|
16:04:16
|
GMT
|
5
|
56.7600
|
XLON
|
726185159992347
|
09/03/2023
|
16:04:16
|
GMT
|
8
|
56.7600
|
XLON
|
726185159992348
|
09/03/2023
|
16:04:16
|
GMT
|
56
|
56.7600
|
XLON
|
726185159992346
|
09/03/2023
|
16:08:03
|
GMT
|
21
|
56.7800
|
XLON
|
726185159992988
|
09/03/2023
|
16:08:03
|
GMT
|
42
|
56.7800
|
XLON
|
726185159992987
|
09/03/2023
|
16:08:03
|
GMT
|
63
|
56.7800
|
XLON
|
726185159992979
|
09/03/2023
|
16:13:03
|
GMT
|
73
|
56.8200
|
XLON
|
726185159993745
|
09/03/2023
|
16:18:11
|
GMT
|
16
|
56.8400
|
XLON
|
726185159994511
|
09/03/2023
|
16:18:49
|
GMT
|
11
|
56.8400
|
XLON
|
726185159994647
|
09/03/2023
|
16:19:03
|
GMT
|
124
|
56.8200
|
XLON
|
726185159994711
|
09/03/2023
|
16:24:56
|
GMT
|
6
|
56.8000
|
XLON
|
726185159995841
|
09/03/2023
|
16:24:56
|
GMT
|
16
|
56.8000
|
XLON
|
726185159995840
|
09/03/2023
|
16:24:56
|
GMT
|
39
|
56.8000
|
XLON
|
726185159995839
|
09/03/2023
|
16:25:26
|
GMT
|
89
|
56.7800
|
XLON
|
726185159996036
|
09/03/2023
|
16:27:38
|
GMT
|
47
|
56.7600
|
XLON
|
726185159996594
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743102/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-10