Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market to progress at a CAGR of 3.2 percent during the forecast period, Key Manufacturers and Global Trends

New York, US, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Automotive and Transportation research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market ". The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market from a local and a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects the market to grow from USD 12.85 Bn in 2021 to USD 16.54 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.2 percent. As per the report, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market during the forecast period.



Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 12.85 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 16.54 Bn. CAGR 3.2 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 279 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Vehicle Type and Product Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market including current trends and forecasts. To estimate the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market size, the bottom-up approach was used. The report provides segment-wise and region-wise analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the market.

The data was collected by using primary and secondary research methods for the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market report. Estimating and forecasting the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market began with capturing the data on key players' revenues through secondary research. Secondary research was majorly conducted to obtain detailed information about the Automotive Lead Acid Battery industry's supply chain, the market monetary chain, regional markets, key developments from both market and technology -oriented perspectives. Primary sources are mainly manufacturers, distributors, experts from core and related industries, technology developers, services providers and organizations related to all segments related to the Automotive Lead Acid Battery industry's supply chain. To obtain and verify the quantitative data, in-depth interviews were conducted with a large sample of primary respondents including key industry participants, industry consultants, key market players and subject matter experts (SME). SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market.

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Overview

The automotive lead acid battery is used for the storage of electricity for emergency purposes in the vehicle. This battery is a rechargeable battery with low energy density. The global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market is expected to be majorly driven by the increasing production of vehicles, especially multi-utility vehicles .

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Dynamics

One of the major factors that are expected to drive Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market growth during the forecast period is the stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions and energy solutions. The global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market is majorly driven by the increasing population with higher per capita income across the world. The increasing use of electric vehicles is expected to create market growth opportunities during the forecast period. The increasing risks of battery explosion due to overcharging and the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries are expected to hamper the global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market growth.

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share by the end of the forecast period. Factor that majorly contributes to the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market growth is the increase in the adoption of premium cars .

The Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market in the North America region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This growth of the market is expected majorly due to the high investments in hybrid vehicles and hybrid marine propulsion.

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation

By Type

Flooded Batteries

Enhanced Flooded Batteries

VRLA Batteries

By Vehicle Type

By Product type

SLI Batteries

Micro Hybrid Batteries

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Key Competitors include:

Johnson Controls

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Mebco

Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co.

SAOC

ENERSYS

Saft

NorthStar

C&D TECHNOLOGIES

Robert Bosch GmbH

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Panasonic Corporation

Trojan Battery Company

SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD

Leoch Battery Corporation

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD

CENTURY BATTERIES INDONESIA

Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd.

CSB Energy Technology Co., Ltd

FIAMM S.p.A

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (AAM)

BorgWarner Inc.

Dana Incorporated

Eaton

Hyundai Wia Corporation



Key questions answered in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market are:

What is an Automotive lead Acid battery?

What is the expected CAGR of the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market by the end of the forecast period?

What was the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market size in 2021?

Which Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority shaping the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Automotive lead batteries?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market?

What are the major challenges that the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market could face in the future?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Vehicle Type, Product Type and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

