First-Party Cyber Liability Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : AXA XL, CNA Insurance, Beazley

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on First-Party Cyber Liability Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the First-Party Cyber Liability Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AXA XL (United States), CNA Insurance (United States), Beazley (United Kingdom), Chubb (United States), AIG (United States), Hartford (United States), Travelers (United States), BCS Financial (United States), HSB (United States), AmTrust Financial (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global First-Party Cyber Liability Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global First-Party Cyber Liability Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Healthcare, Retails, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Others) by Coverage Type (First Party, Lability coverage, Others) by Enterprise size (SMEs, Large Enterprise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The First-Party Cyber Liability Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 50.79 Billion at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 12.83 Billion.
Definition:
First-party cyber liability insurance is a type of insurance policy that provides coverage to a business or organization for losses and damages incurred as a result of a cyber attack or data breach. It is designed to protect the policyholder's own assets, data, and reputation rather than the assets of third parties.
Market Trends:
Growing Popularity of Digital Channels Among Consumers Due to 27x7
Market Drivers:
Cyber Security Risk Associated With Online Platform That Hampers The Market.
Market Opportunities:
Requirement of Ocean Marine Insurance for Sea Vessels that Docks or Offloads in American Ports
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of First-Party Cyber Liability Insurance Market: First Party, Lability coverage, Others
Key Applications/end-users of First-Party Cyber Liability Insurance Market: Healthcare, Retails, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Others
List of players profiled in this report: AXA XL (United States), CNA Insurance (United States), Beazley (United Kingdom), Chubb (United States), AIG (United States), Hartford (United States), Travelers (United States), BCS Financial (United States), HSB (United States), AmTrust Financial (United States)
