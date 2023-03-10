/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invasive Fungal Infection Therapeutics Market Size Worth US$ 10.36 billion With CAGR of 4.10% from 2022 to 2030



As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Invasive Fungal Infection Therapeutics Market was estimated at US$ 7.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 10.36 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The rising incidence of invasive fungal infections is due to the increasing number of immunocompromised patients. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a prominent trend observed in the global invasive fungal infections therapeutics market.

Invasive Fungal Infection Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 7.21 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 10.36 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.10% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Drug Type, Disease Type, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

The market is also characterized by the growing demand for novel and more effective antifungal treatments. This is supported by the emergence of new and more virulent fungal strains. Moreover, there is also an increase in funding and research activities aimed at development of better diagnostic and treatment options for invasive fungal infections. There is also an increasing focus on the development of immunotherapies for the prevention of invasive fungal infections.

Expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is also increasing access to treatment options for invasive fungal infections. Overall, the global invasive fungal infections therapeutics market is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing prevalence of invasive fungal infections, and the growing demand for more effective diagnostic and treatment options.

The number of pipeline drugs is expected to increase the global invasive fungal infection therapeutics market. For instance, the PC945 drug by Pulmocide Ltd. is in Phase 3 clinical trials. PC945 is a brand-new triazole antifungal medication with effective CYP51 inhibition that is intended to be inhaled for high local lung concentrations and minimal systemic exposure. In contrast to conventional therapies, PC945 is inhaled into the lung and is intended to remain there and treat the infection, therefore, it may help treat people infected with aspergillus fumigatus.

The global invasive fungal infection therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Drug Type, Disease Type, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘by Drug Type’

According to drug type, the global invasive fungal infection therapeutics market is grouped into:

Polyenes

Echinocandins

Triazoles

Flucytosine

Others

The triazoles segment has the majority of the market share. The advantages offered by triazole, such as it provides enhanced absorption and distribution, are influencing segment growth. Furthermore, triazole antifungals have become standard treatments and preventative measures for several systemic mycoses. The drug is highly demanded by patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and chemotherapy.

Excerpts from ‘by Disease Type’

According to disease type, the global invasive fungal infection therapeutics market is segmented into:

Invasive Aspergillosis

Coccidioidomycosis

Scedosporiosis

Candidaemia And Invasive Candidiasis Cryptococcal Meningitis

Intra-Abdominal Candidiasis

Mucormycosis

Invasive Rhinosinusitis

Others (Esophageal Candidiasis, Acute Pulmonary Histoplasmosis)

The invasive candidiasis segment is currently leading the market. The prevalence of invasive candidiasis is increasing segment growth. Furthermore, as organ transplant is trending, the rate of fungal infection is increasing, which is attributed to the extensive use of immunosuppressors.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global invasive fungal infection therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America has dominated the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The factors supporting the growth of North America are rising healthcare standards, and the increasing prevalence of fungal diseases. Further, the presence of majority of market players in the region also influences the market potential. The European region is increasing as high prevalence is noted. Furthermore, market player in this region is involved in developing novel therapeutics. The Asia Pacific region for invasive fungal infection therapeutics is impacted by factors such as increasing illness prevalence, increased awareness, and high R&D spending. In the Asia Pacific area, Japan has dominated the market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global invasive fungal infection therapeutics market are:

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutical

Pfizer Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

GSK plc

Merck & Co.

Bayer AG

F2G Ltd.

Scynexis, Inc.

Pulmocide Ltd.

