San Francisco Toyota Adds the 2023 Toyota Sienna to its Inventory in San Francisco, California

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minivans are the ideal vehicle for a large family owing to their passenger space and safety features. Customers near the San Francisco area in California in search of a minivan should check out the 2023 Toyota Sienna at San Francisco Toyota, a family-owned dealership automotive dealership that specializes in selling Toyota vehicles.

The 2023 Toyota Sienna is available at a minimum selling price of $43,030 at San Francisco Toyota. With a stylish and functional external design, the new Sienna has modern lines, bold accents and an athletic stance. Equipped with a 2.5-liter DOHC hybrid engine, the 2023 Toyota Sienna can deliver 245 horsepower when coupled with the Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT). The available All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system gives the confidence to cruise through gravel, snow or rain. For seamless integration with smartphones, this minivan comes with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. It also features Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.0 (TSS 2.0) that offers driver assistance technologies like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist and Automatic High Beams.

Interested customers are encouraged to visit the San Francisco Toyota dealership located at 3800 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco, California. For any further information on the 2023 Toyota Sienna, drivers can contact the dealership's staff at 415-750-8300.

Frank Celaya, San Francisco Toyota, 415-504-1947, assistance@sftoyota.com

 

