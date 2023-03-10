Submit Release
Beter Bed Holding achieves strong sales growth at stable gross margin and an increased market share in 2022

Today, Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) – the Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B – publishes its results for the full year 2022.

Highlights

  • Sales growth of +7.1% to € 229.4 million (2021: € 214.2 million) with gross profit increase of +7.0% to € 126.4 million at stable gross margin of 55.1%
  • Continued strong performance with Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over FY2019 to FY2022 of +10.7% in sales and +10.1% in order intake
  • Underlying EBITDA and underlying EBIT of € 30.7 million (2021: € 32.8 million) and € 10.6 million (2021: € 14.5 million) respectively
  • Order book at € 23.1 million (+16.2% compared with 30 September 2022)
  • Strong cash position at year-end 2022 of € 37.7 million (€ 38.0 million at year-end 2021) and financing facilities of € 30 million to support further implementation of strategic plan and the pursuit of potential growth opportunities
  • Proposed cash dividend of € 0.15 per ordinary share for the financial year 2022
  • Accelerated rollout of strategic agenda and well on track to reach 2025 targets
  • Outlook 2023: based on the strong start of 2023, BBH expects a further increase of revenues with gross margin anticipated to be in line with the gross margin over 2022

 

For the complete version of the 2022 Annual results please click on the link under attachment.

Press photos can be downloaded here.

