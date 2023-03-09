Senate Bill 180 Printer's Number 399
PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 399
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
180
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD,
TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, A. WILLIAMS,
COMITTA, HUGHES, COSTA, COLLETT, DILLON, MUTH, SAVAL, KANE,
BREWSTER, MILLER, STREET AND FLYNN, MARCH 9, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 9, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," providing for the Universal School
Meal Program; establishing the Universal School Meal Fund;
and making an interfund transfer and an appropriation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an
article to read:
ARTICLE XIV-C
UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEAL PROGRAM
Section 1401-C. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Breakfast." A meal that meets the meal requirements
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19