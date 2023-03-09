Senate Bill 434 Printer's Number 400
PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 400
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
434
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, FONTANA, KEARNEY, HUGHES,
TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, DILLON, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, MUTH,
KANE AND STREET, MARCH 9, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MARCH 9, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937
P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of
unemployment compensation to be administered by the
Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly
created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)
selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to
keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay
contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the
payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;
providing procedure and administrative details for the
determination, payment and collection of such contributions
and the payment of such compensation; providing for
cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;
creating certain special funds in the custody of the State
Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in compensation,
further providing for qualifications required to secure
compensation and for ineligibility for compensation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 401(e)(1) of the act of December 5, 1936
(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment
Compensation Law, is amended and the section is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
Section 401. Qualifications Required to Secure
Compensation.--Compensation shall be payable to any employe who
