Senate Bill 434 Printer's Number 400

PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 400

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

434

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, FONTANA, KEARNEY, HUGHES,

TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, DILLON, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, MUTH,

KANE AND STREET, MARCH 9, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MARCH 9, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937

P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of

unemployment compensation to be administered by the

Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly

created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)

selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to

keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay

contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the

payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;

providing procedure and administrative details for the

determination, payment and collection of such contributions

and the payment of such compensation; providing for

cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;

creating certain special funds in the custody of the State

Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in compensation,

further providing for qualifications required to secure

compensation and for ineligibility for compensation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 401(e)(1) of the act of December 5, 1936

(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment

Compensation Law, is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

Section 401. Qualifications Required to Secure

Compensation.--Compensation shall be payable to any employe who

