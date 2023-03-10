Submit Release
Directorate Change

10 March 2023

Serabi Gold Plc 
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Directorate Change

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that Mr Aquiles Alegria, who has served as a Director of Serabi since July 2014, is standing down from the Board with immediate effect.

Michael Lynch-Bell, Chairman of Serabi commented:

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Aquiles for his contribution to Serabi over the past nine years and in particular the knowledge and support he has provided to our exploration teams. I am pleased that he will continue to be available to support the Company, and we wish Aquiles the very best for the future.”

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website: www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		  
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker		  
Ross Allister / Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
   
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker		  
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
   
Camarco        
Financial PR		  
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

