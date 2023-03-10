Nghệ An speciality embraces EU markets

VIETNAM, March 10 - HÀ NỘI — Nghệ An Province is expected to export 12 containers of eel products (about 1.2 million products) a year to the Czech Republic.

A local brand NAP Food on March 7 signed a contract with a Czech partner to consume ready-to-eat and packaged eel goods with a quantity of four containers per year.

“EU countries are large markets, with abundant export potential for agricultural products in general and eel products in particular," said Trần Hà Nhung, director of NAP Food.

However, this is also a fastidious market, requiring very strict production conditions, from input materials, and quality, to design and especially food hygiene and safety. Therefore, the company has applied the most advanced technology to all processes to ensure the eel product quality,”

Currently, products made from Nghệ An’s eels are available in supermarkets, shops and agents worldwide.

Since June 2021, eel products from Nghệ An have been officially exported to Australia, Japan and China with 12-15 containers per year. In the future, the products will reach the US and Singapore markets.

The export of eel products not only promotes Nghệ An’s specialties to customers in all continents, but also helps consume local products, including rice, onion, and fresh turmeric, and create jobs for local workers.

Last month, at a conference to implement the 2023 export plan of Nghệ An Province, the authorities pledged to remove difficulties for businesses within the area and create the most favourable conditions for enterprises to research, invest and carry out international trade activities. — VNS