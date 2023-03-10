More than 1,600 cyber attacks handled in February

VIETNAM, March 10 - HÀ NỘI — The Authority of Information Security Department, Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIT), recorded 1,687 cyber attacks that caused problems to information systems in Việt Nam last month.

The number represents a rise of 36.7 per cent compared to January and by 33.9 per cent over the same period last year.

The majority were phishing attacks, which are deceptive websites and links set up by attackers to collect people's data.

To ensure cyber information security, the Ministry of Information and Communications continues to strengthen supervision and proactively scan Việt Nam's cyberspace with key tasks this month, including the development of a set of criteria on basic cyber information security requirements for surveillance cameras; a support platform for identifying and implementing level-based information security; and deployment for a network of Vietnamese information security experts abroad.

Along with that, MoIT continues to evaluate, make statistics and promote communications and warnings on mass media for users to know and avoid.

Previously, the National Cyber Security Center reported that the number of cyber attacks that caused problems on information systems in Việt Nam was 1,234 in January this year. — VNS