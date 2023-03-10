Vital Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Chief Executive Officer

John H. Owoc will no longer serve in his current role

John C. DiDonato announced as Interim CEO

Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("VPX Sports" or "Vital" or "Bang Energy" or the "Company") announced that Founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Science Officer (CSO), and Chairman John H. Owoc ("Jack") will no longer serve in his role as CEO & CSO or as a member of the Board of Directors.

Vital's Board of Directors announced that the Company's Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) John C. DiDonato has been named Interim CEO & CTO, effective immediately. DiDonato is the National Practice Leader and Managing Director at Huron Consulting Company. He brings more than 35 years of experience leading companies through complex financial and operational transformations. The Company also announced that Gene Bukovi has been elevated to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we acknowledge Jack's vision in founding this leading brand and creating a world-class product in the energy drink category. As the Company continues to pursue value maximization, we are grateful to Mr. DiDonato and the executive leadership team for their stewardship and to the talented and hard-working members of the Bang Energy team for their unyielding commitment to the brand," said Steve Panagos, Chairman of the Board.

About VPX Sports/Bang Energy

Since 1993, Florida-based Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a Bang Energy and as VPX Sports, has developed delicious performance beverages, supplements, and workout products to fuel high-energy lifestyles. In addition to one of the top energy drink brands in the U.S., Bang Energy, the company's premium quality products include keto-friendly Meltdown®, Quash®, Vooz™ and Redline®.

