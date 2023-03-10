Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

High Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “High Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the high voltage switchgear market. As per TBRC’s high voltage switchgear market forecast, the global high voltage switchgear (above 36kv) market is expected to grow to $14.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The demand for electricity generation is projected to drive the high voltage switchgear market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest high voltage switchgear market share. Major players in the high voltage switchgear market include ABB Ltd., General Electric, Company Crompton Greaves Limited, Fuji Electric, Hitachi, Hyosung Corporation.

Trending High Voltage Switchgear Market Trend

Electronic and telecommunication companies are increasing the implementation of mobile substations. Installation of mobile substations enables the restoration of electricity under outdoor conditions or in unforeseen circumstances and are functionally designed to provide temporary power supplies as quickly as possible. In addition, these mobile substations incorporate generators, transformers, metal-clad switchgear, outdoor load break switches and breakers, which are used for network extensions, and temporary switching stations. For instance, ABB Group, a Switzerland multinational corporation designed the mobile substation for the Italian railway network. Thereby, the use of mobile substations as per necessity energy generation is becoming the latest trend in the market.

High Voltage Switchgear Market Segments

•By Insulation Type: Gas Insulated, Oil Insulated, Air Insulated

•By Application: Transmission And Distribution Network, Manufacturing & Processing, Infrastructure & Transportation

•By Product Standard: IEC Stardard, ANSI Standard

•By Component: Circuit Breakers, Relays, Other Components

•By Geography: The global high voltage switchgear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

High voltage switchgear is defined as electrical equipment used in an electrical path to deal with voltage above 36 kV and is designed to perform some operations such as control, regulate, and switch on/off as needed in an electric circuit.

