Global Genomics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Genomics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the genomics global market. As per TBRC’s genomics market forecast, the genomics market is expected to grow from $76.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.7%.

The growth in the genomics global market is due to rising government funds for research on genomics. North America region is expected to hold the largest genomics market share. Major players in the genomics global market include 10X Genomics, Qiagen NV, Fluidigm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Zephyrus Biosciences Inc.

Trending Genomics Market Trend

Companies are investing in new product launches to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

Genomics Market Segments

By Product Type: Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract And Software), Reagents (Including Reagents And Consumables)

By Process: Cell Isolation, Sample Preparation, Genomic Analysis

By End User: Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Institutes

By Geography: The genomics global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study, such as intragenomic phenomena such as pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.

