Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nonresidential green buildings market. As per TBRC’s nonresidential green buildings market forecast, the global non-residential green buildings market size is expected to grow to $1,644.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3%.

The growth in the nonresidential green buildings market is due to an increasing need for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest nonresidential green buildings market share. Major players in the nonresidential green buildings market include Turner Corp., Clark Construction, AECOM, Swinerton, Hensel Phelps, Skanska, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

The non-residential green building construction market includes revenues earned by entities by constructing non-residential green buildings such as offices, sports, college buildings, and other commercial buildings. The establishments in this market include non-residential general contractors, non-residential for-sale builders, non-residential design-build firms, and non-residential project construction management firms. The non-residential green building construction work performed includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. A Green building is an environment sustainable building which is designed, constructed and operated to minimize the environmental impacts. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

By Product: Interior Products, Exterior Products

By Application: Office, Education, Hotels and Restaurants, Retail, Institutional/ Assembly, Healthcare, Warehouse

By Component: Roofing, Insulation, Framing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Other Components

By Geography: The global nonresidential green buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-residential green buildings construction is the process of building, altering, repairing, improving, or demolishing any non-residential housing structure which is built to be environmentally sustainable using a detailed design and plan.

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights and non-residential green buildings market analysis on nonresidential green buildings market size, drivers and trends, nonresidential green buildings industry major players, non-residential green buildings market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, non-residential green buildings market segments and nonresidential green buildings market growth across geographies.

