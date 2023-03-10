Bridgestone Motorsport Awarded FIA highest rank Environmental Accreditation
- Bridgestone Motorsport has received The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) highest rank Three Star Environmental Accreditation*1.
- Bridgestone is accelerating initiatives toward the realization of its Sustainability Business Framework that ensures the link between sustainability activities and business, including Motorsport initiatives, for contributing to carbon neutrality and a circular economy across the entire value chain.
- These efforts align with a corporate commitment "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" which accelerates transformation to a sustainable solutions company.
Tokyo (March 10, 2023) ― Bridgestone Corporation announced today that the Bridgestone motorsport initiatives have been awarded the prestigious Three Star of Environmental Accreditation from FIA, the not-for-profit world governing body of motor sport.
The FIA Environmental Accreditation is a programme aimed to help motor sport and mobility stakeholders worldwide to measure and enhance their environmental performance. By introducing a clear consistent environmental management system, the programme provides stakeholders with a three-level framework*2 against which to accredit their activities.
Bridgestone was awarded the best practice Three Star as it "Demonstrate best practice and commitment to seek continual improvement through the implementation of an environmental management system."
Tomoyuki Takagi, Vice President and Officer Global Marketing Strategy, Bridgestone Corporation said "We are proud and delighted to be awarded the FIA's Three Star Environmental Accreditation. This partnership aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment*3, our corporate commitment which accelerates our transformation to a sustainable solutions company. We aim to inspire excitement and spread joy to the world of mobility while striving to achieve the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society with our technologies and initiatives."
Mr. Felipe Calderon, Environmental & Sustainability Commission President, FIA said " I would like to congratulate Bridgestone Motorsport on achieving Three-Star Environmental Accreditation from the FIA. They have shown a strong commitment to achieve high standards in their sustainability programmes, and have put in place forward-thinking processes to ensure that this continues into the future."
- FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme three-level framework
Three-Star Best Practice: Demonstrate best practice and commitment to seek continual improvement through the implementation of an environmental management system. Two-Star Good Practice: Demonstrate good environmental performance and be close to follow internationally developed roadmaps toward environmental management. One-Star Basic Practice: Demonstrate basic environmental performance and commitment to improve.
- The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment," to help it realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.
About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.
About The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) :
The FIA is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world’s leading motoring organisations. Founded in 1904, with headquarters in Paris, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is a non-profit making association. It brings together 244 international motoring and sporting organisations from 146 countries on five continents. Its member clubs represent millions of motorists and their families.