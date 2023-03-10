Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Is Projected To Grow At A 41% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the enterprise artificial intelligence market. As per TBRC’s enterprise artificial intelligence market forecast, the enterprise artificial intelligence market size is expected to grow to $58.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 41.0%.

The growth in the enterprise artificial intelligence market is due to the increasing adoption of AI. North America region is expected to hold the largest enterprise artificial intelligence market share. Major players in the enterprise artificial intelligence market include International Business Machines, Wipro Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Google LLC.

Trending Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Trend

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise artificial intelligence market. Major companies operating in the enterprise artificial intelligence market are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Service

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Speech Recognition

• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Application: Security and Risk Management, Marketing Management, Customer Support and Experience, Human Resource and Recruitment Management, Analytics Application, Process Automation

• By Industry: Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global enterprise artificial intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Enterprise AI is a subcategory of the business system that utilizes cutting-edge AI methods to promote digital transformation. A new technological stack is needed for the large-scale development and deployment of enterprise AI. It is used to automate tasks, improve data-driven decision-making, and produce better insights.

