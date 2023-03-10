Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Expected To Reach $5 Billion By 2027

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the breast cancer diagnostics market. As per TBRC’s breast cancer diagnostics market forecast, the breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $5.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The increasing incidence of breast cancer will require more equipment to diagnose, which will further increase the demand for the breast cancer diagnostics market. North America is expected to hold the largest breast cancer diagnostics market share. Major players in the breast cancer diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics Inc., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Trending Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend in the breast cancer diagnostics market. Several new techniques have been developed which could be used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis, takes photographs around the breast from various angles and translates them into a 3-D model. In September 2022, Niramai, an Indian Health-Tech company, launched an innovative solution called Thermalytix. It is a automated breast cancer screening and diagnostic tool which combines thermal imaging and AI.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Segments

•By Type: Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Tests, Blood Tests, Other Types

•By Technology: Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), Immunohistochemical (IHC), Other Technologies

•By Cancer Type: BRCA Breast Cancer, ER & PR Breast Cancer, HER 2 Breast Cancer, EGFR Mutation Test Breast Cancer, Other Cancer Types

•By Diagnostic Type: Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies, Non-ionizing Imaging Technologies

•By End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Cancer Research Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

•By Geography: The global breast cancer diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Breast cancer is characterised by uncontrolled growth of cells in the breast, causing lumps. The breast cancer diagnostic devices are used to diagnose cancer that occurs in the breasts.

