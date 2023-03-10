QLD: Disposing of Solar Panels in Landfills Likely to be Banned, Recycled Instead

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon released a draft e-Products plan on Clean Up Australia Day that targets electronic waste in Queensland, such as solar panels and batteries.

The draft e-Products action plan could ban the disposal of solar panels and battery storage in landfills within ten years.

The state’s Environment Minister, Meaghan Scanlon, has said that the proposed ban would make Queensland the first state in Australia to take such a step. “The purpose of the project is to help us understand the best way to encourage and incentivise higher quality recovery opportunities to deliver great outcomes, with an initial key focus on regional Queensland.

“We know that like other forms of e-waste, there is huge potential for parts to be recycled and in some instances repaired instead of ending up in landfill.

“We’ve seen industry is keen to get involved, now it’s just a case of how – which is where the pilot led by the Smart Energy Council and Activ Group comes in,” she said.

The pilot builds on the $1.1 billion Recycling and Jobs Fund and broader efforts by the Palaszczuk government to establish a recycling industry in Queensland and divert 80% of waste from landfills by 2030.

Queensland’s proposed ban on dumping solar panels and even batteries in landfills would mean that these panels would have to be recycled or disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner. This move would not only prevent toxic chemicals from entering the environment but also create job opportunities in the recycling sector.