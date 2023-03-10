Queensland’s $5 Billion Superpower CopperString 2.0 Project has been Unlocked

Queensland’s government has also established a new Renewable Energy Zone in the state’s central west, expected to attract $20 billion in investment and create over 15,000 jobs in the renewable energy sector. The government has committed to investing $145 million in the zone over the next five years, with the aim of generating 15 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The CopperString project is a major step towards achieving Queensland’s renewable energy targets, and it is a sign of the state’s commitment to transitioning to a low-carbon economy. The project is expected to provide economic, environmental, and social benefits, demonstrating the important role that governments can play in driving the transition to renewable energy.

The purchase of CopperString by Queensland’s government is a significant milestone in the state’s renewable energy journey. The project is expected to create jobs, increase competition, and drive down electricity prices, while also providing much-needed grid stability and reliability. With initiatives like the CopperString project, Queensland is well on its way to achieving its goal of 50% renewable energy by 2030. It is paving the way for other regions to follow its lead in transitioning to a low-carbon future.