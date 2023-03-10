Global Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Passenger Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Passenger Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the passenger chartered air transport market. As per TBRC’s passenger chartered air transport market forecast, the global passenger chartered air transport market size is expected to grow to $66.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The increasing preference for private charters by ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI) is expected to drive the global passenger-chartered air transport market. North America is expected to hold the largest passenger chartered air transport market share. Major players in the passenger chartered air transport market include Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Partner PLC., Asia Jet Partners Ltd., ASIAN SKY GROUP, Delta Private Jets.

Trending Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market Trend

A custom luxury vacation tour by chartered jet is a major trend gaining popularity in the global passenger chartered air transport market. People are prioritising travel, adventures, and unique experiences, and private chartered jet services are offering customised tours for groups of travellers on round-the-world tours as well. For instance, Abercrombie & Kent (A&K), a luxury travel company that provides round-the-world tours on all-first-class airliners, is now offering personalised tours through bizjet for up to 16 passengers.

Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market Segments

• By Type: Private Charter Services, Business Charter Services

• By Size: Light Jets, Mid Sized Jets, Large Jets, Air Liner

• By Capacity: Less than 10, 10-100, Greater than 100

• By Geography: The global passenger chartered air transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Passenger chartered air transport service refers to a mode of transportation for people that uses aircraft, such as planes and helicopters, to provide air transportation services for passengers, including non-scheduled(non-scheduled) air carriers, to facilitate fast travel with improved security and to be used in emergency operations.

Passenger Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Passenger Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on passenger chartered air transport market size, drivers and trends, passenger chartered air transport global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and passenger chartered air transport market growth across geographies. The passenger chartered air transport market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business