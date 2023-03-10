Ergo21’s Extensive Range of Ergonomic Seat Cushions are Highly Effective Cushions for Pressure Sores

Bicycle Cushion Original Cushion for Car WheelChair Cushion Support

Designed based on an intensive research methodology, Ergo21 pressure cushions for elderly have state-of-the-art LiquiCell technology.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The USA-based company Ergo21 offers an extensive range of ergonomic lumbar back support cushions, which are among the best seat cushions for pressure sores. People who are bedridden because of a medical condition or fatal accident or sit in a wheelchair for long hours may develop bedsores or pressure sores because of excessive pressure on the skin. To counteract this issue, it is essential to use a good quality cushion for pressure sores . Throwing light on the different causes of pressure sores, Mr. Steve Gambhir, President and Product Designer, Ergo21 comfort seat cushion said, “People who are bedridden, unconscious, or those who use wheelchairs for more than 8-10 hours a day are more likely to develop a pressure sore due to excessive pressure on the skin. Our research revealed that there is an urgent need for a good quality ergonomic pressure cushion for elderly who develop bedsores frequently.” He added, “At Ergo21, our design team develops cost-effective and efficient products based on thorough research and feedback from our precious customers. While our main focus is on presenting innovative lumbar back support cushions, we gradually ventured into coccyx cushions and cushions for pressure sores. We realised that there is a huge demand for the best seat cushions for bed sores, which are versatile, easy to maintain, and cost-efficient.”A good quality pressure cushion is important to make sure that the person has sufficient support on their sit bones, neck, and back. The right firmness, material quality, and ease of usage are some important criteria, which should be taken into consideration.Explaining about Ergo21 pressure cushions for the elderly, Mr. Gambhir said, “While all our cushions have a technologically-advanced design, which promotes the right posture and improves blood circulation if we talk specifically about cushions for pressure sore, our wheelchair cushions are the best pick! Featuring a versatile and portable design and advanced Liquicell Technology, these cushions are crafted using a micro-stretch fabric, which is durable and highly stretchable. It helps improve blood circulation and flow by 150%!” He added, “The best thing about these cushions is that they can be used on transport wheelchairs, sport wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and recreational scooters, apart from regular usage as a travel cushion for lumbar back support cushion for office chairs and recliners.”Reiterating the importance of using pressure sore cushions, Mr. Gambhir said, “The sole purpose of using a cushion for pressure sores is to minimise the pressure from the body part and distribute it evenly so that there is no numbness, fidgeting, and pain. Ergo21’s product range is based on LiquiCell technology, which features four water-filled membranes, which are so soft on the skin that you feel you are gliding! We frequently receive feedback from our customers and we are glad about an overwhelming response. They have mentioned that our pressure cushions for elderly are effective in relieving excruciating back pain.”The company’s extensive product range has innumerable varieties of lumbar back support cushions, which are effective in a wide range of health issues like sciatica, degenerated discs, compressed discs, fidgeting, coccydynia, hip pain, groin pain, etc. The Ergo21 wheelchair cushions for pressure sore relief are available in five different sizes. These include Regular size (150 lbs or small), Large size (160 lbs to up to 200 lbs), Large Deluxe size (200+ lbs), and XL size (225+ lbs).Unveiling the company’s future plans, Mr. Gambhir said, “Innovation is our key to developing unique products, which are cost-effective, efficient, and easy to use. Our ergonomic cushions are one of the best cushions for pressure sores. With high functionality, versatile usage, and ease of maintenance, our cushions are the most loved products in the market. We are continuously evolving by presenting new products like bicycle cushions and meditation cushions by upgrading their features and quality. If you want a new option apart from gel and memory foam cushions, have a look at our products!”About LiquiCell TechnologyThe technology uses a combination of low-viscosity fluids, which are strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls the soft tissue compression and reduces the shear stress and skin friction. This reduces the perpendicular pressure and offers support to your sit bones. The Ergo21 Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion features four hand-stitched water membranes, which makes sitting comfortable for hours as it lets your body glide by reducing friction. Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight, pliable, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute the pressure and make it easy to sit for a prolonged period of time. A local US foundry provided Ergo21 with a specific density open cell foam that is meant to absorb road vibrations without being uncomfortable for the sitting muscles. Then, a specially designed LiquiCell Membrane is applied on top to enhance blood flow while safeguarding delicate skin tissues from deterioration.About Ergo21Dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract the health issues related to lower back pain, Ergo21 is a leading name in the industry. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions and more, the company has 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The company is planning to expand its product line with LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, shoe insoles, and pillow cases.

