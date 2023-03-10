Việt Nam seeks UNICEF help in transboundary water resources management

VIETNAM, March 10 - HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party and State always prioritise the work of protecting, caring for, and educating children, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà told Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Việt Nam Rana Flowers during a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Hà said the Resolution on several social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period, which was adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee, is being revised and supplemented.

According to him, Việt Nam now has three national target programmes with a comprehensive focus on education, healthcare, and social issues, particularly caring for vulnerable groups, including children and women.

Việt Nam attaches special importance to education for children, he said, adding that policies on upgrading schools to standards are underway nationwide, particularly in remote and mountainous areas, along with efforts to develop private education systems, with the highest goal of universal education for all people.

UNICEF could help Việt Nam develop a set of child well-being indicators up to international standards, he suggested.

Regarding the lack of physical education and arts facilities in schools, especially in big cities, the official stated that Việt Nam is adding criteria for land and investment resources to achieve the goal of comprehensive development for students.

About trans-boundary water resource management, an important area that could see intense conflicts between countries in the context of climate change, Hà called for reaching a consensus, staying united in line with international law, and forging an inter-Governmental cooperation in managing trans-boundary rivers.

Sixty per cent of Việt Nam’s surface waters are from transboundary sources, so the management is an urgent issue that Việt Nam is looking to address from an international angle as well as from a locality-to-locality angle.

The host wished that UNICEF will help Việt Nam amend and supplement the Law on Water Resources that ensures the harmonious interests among countries, localities and people.

Flowers, for her part, highlighted two priorities in UNICEF's activities in Việt Nam, including protecting children, preventing and combating violence against women and children, and child nutrition issues.

She vowed to work closely with Việt Nam to care for children and ensure their rights in the near future. She proposed Việt Nam should have a mechanism for regular discussions on cross-border water resources, especially in the Mekong Delta and the Red River Delta.

According to her, UNICEF is partnering with non-governmental organisations to survey the access to necessary social welfare policies for families and children in disadvantaged areas in Việt Nam. — VNS